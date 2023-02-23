Two Juveniles in Carjacked Car Taken Into Custody; Loaded Ghost Gun Recovered

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. – The Carjacking Interdiction Unit charged two juveniles who were in possession of a carjacked car. Both males are 17-years-old and are from District Heights. They are both charged as adults. A loaded ghost gun (unserialized) was recovered in the car.

On February 21, 2023, at approximately 4:30 pm, Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement team officers observed a carjacked Toyota Camry in the area of Wheeler Road and Southern Avenue in Oxon Hill.

The car’s owner had been carjacked at gunpoint on February 20, 2023, at approximately 11:50 pm, at a gas station in the 1700 block of Sansbury Road in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro.

Officers attempted to stop the carjacked car, but the driver refused to stop. A pursuit was authorized.

The pursuit ended after the car became disabled in the area of 13th Street and Good Hope Road in Southeast, Washington, DC. The juveniles were taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

The Carjacking Interdiction Unit charged the juveniles as adults with unauthorized use of a vehicle and a handgun related charge. The juveniles are currently in custody in Washington, DC, pending extradition.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-3788.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 23-0010774.