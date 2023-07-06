Two Leonardtown Wildcats Youth Football Players Selected to Play in Dream All American Bowl

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Two of the Leonardtown Wildcats Youth Football 14u team played in the Dream All-American Bowl at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN June 18, 2023.

John Fort Jr and William (Shane) Saunders play together on the Wildcats 14u team this season. The two were selected out of over 10,000 nominations to play for the Middle School Teams. They were placed on opposing teams and enjoyed the chance to have a rivalry.

Wildcats President John Fort was there to watch the boys play however after some Coaching Flight cancelations he volunteered his time to assist as the Defense coach and lineman for the Grey team as well.

The Final Score was 25 to 24 in overtime with The Grey team winning. This was truly an amazing chance for to learn from High Level Coaches and compete against elite level players.

The Leonardtown Wildcats Youth Football and Cheer organization is open for registrations through 07/31/23 for Peewee Flag football, Tackle, and cheer. Free Conditioning Camps are open to the public on 07/12, 07/19, 07/24, 07/26, and 07/28. information can be found at www.leonardtownwildcats.org