VALLEY LEE, Md. — The Second District Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad, Inc., is extremely proud to announce that two of its’ long-standing and dedicated members, Past President John P. “JP” Caulder II, and Past Chief Joseph M. “Mike” Scrivener Jr., have been inducted into the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association Hall of Fame.

The ceremony took place on April 30, 2022 at the Annual Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association Convention meeting at the Bay District VFD, Lexington Park, MD.



JP Caulder started his volunteer service with the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department in 1987, where he served on the Board of Directors, as Treasurer, and Safety Officer. Mr. Caulder joined the Second District Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, Inc. in 2008. An active member of SDVFDRS for 14 years, Mr. Caulder has served diligently in many positions to include Fire / EMS Safety Officer, Board of Directors, Recording Secretary, EMS Engineer, and President. As President, he served as a delegate to the Southern Maryland Firemen’s Association.



In addition, Mr. Caulder has participated in numerous committees to include the New Building Committee, Fund Raising, Awards, EMS Mentor, Occupational Safety and Health, and Recruitment and Retention.

Throughout his 29 years as a volunteer in the Fire/EMS services; Mr. Caulder has received numerous awards from the departments to include; Firefighter of the Year (BDVFD), Chief’s Award (BDVFD), Harry Koehler Award (SDVFD&RS), EMS Chiefs Award (SDVFD&RS), Top Runner Awards (SDVFD&RS), Top LOSAP Honors (SDVFD&RS), and most recently in 2018, he was a team member of a Life Saving Award (SDVFD&RS). Also in 2018, he was awarded by the SDVFD&RS, State of Maryland, and St. Mary’s County governments for 25 Distinguished Years of Service (LOSAP).

Mike Scrivener joined the Department in 1994 as a 14-year-old Cadet Member. He has been an active member for twenty-five years, having served in most fire officer roles to include Firefighter, Fire Prevention Officer, Fire Lieutenant, Fire Captain, Deputy Fire Chief, and Chief. He has also served as a Safety Officer, and Water Supply Officer. Most recently, he has served, and continues to serve as our Treasurer.



Additionally, Mike has participated on numerous committees, throughout the years, most notably as Chairman of the New Apparatus Committee for major fire apparatus design and purchases to include Squad 6, Engine 63 (pumper/tanker) and Engine 61, as well as the Marine Support Unit, and Boat 6 equipment.

Mr. Scrivener has served as a delegate to the St. Mary’s County Fireboard, as well as the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association for numerous years. He has also served as a delegate to the Maryland State Firemen’s Association. He currently serves as an alternate delegate to both the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association and the Maryland State Firemen’s Association.



Throughout the years, Mike Scrivener has received numerous awards from the Department to include Firefighter of the Year (3 times), numerous Top Runner awards and Top LOSAP Honors. In 2010, Mr. Scrivener was honored in receiving the prestigious Harry M. Koehler Memorial Award and the Chief’s Award in the same year.



In 2000, Mr. Scrivener, as part of a team award, was awarded the Silver Medal for Bravery during a rescue of two persons trapped in a vehicle in flooding conditions during the aftermath of Hurricane Floyd in September of 1999. For his bravery, he received a Governor’s Citation, and commendations from the Senate of the State of Maryland, as well as the St. Mary’s County Commissioners.



In 1999, Mike Scrivener led the Fire Prevention Committee. This committee participated in the State of Maryland Fire Marshall’s Smoke Alarm Program, and actually won the competition by installing the most smoke alarms above all other fire companies throughout Maryland. Once again, this brought Citations and commendations from the Governor, Maryland State Senate, and local county government.



Most recently, Mr. Scrivener has continued to serve as Treasurer, overseeing the financial management of the SDVFD&RS 13.5-million-dollar new Fire/EMS station.



Mike Scrivener continues to be a leader, mentor, and a continuous, enthusiastic, and dependable presence among the membership, whether it be during administrative, fundraising events, public education, or other proceedings.

The Second District VFD&RS extends its’ heartfelt congratulations to these two outstanding members for receiving this prestigious honor.

We also extend our thanks for all you have done for this Department throughout the years, and hope you will continue your excellent service and leadership in the future.