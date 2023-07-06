LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Rodney Oneal Runnels, age 34 with a last known address in Lexington Park, for a warrant for Failure to Appear for Non-Support.

Anyone with information about Runnels’ whereabouts is asked to contact Cpl. Patrick Handy at 240-526-1657, email Patrick.Handy@stmaryscountymd.gov or call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333 or send a text to 274637. Type “Tip239” in the message block and select send. Continue the conversation with information on your tip after receiving the response.

NOTE: “Tip239” is case sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown, or the system will not initiate the conversation.

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Samuel Tony Bryant, Jr, age 37 with a last known address in Lexington Park, for a warrant for Failure to Appear for Non-Support.

