LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On February 3 , 2023 at approximately 3:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road at the intersection of Park Hall Road.

Crews arrived and found two St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputy vehicles involved in a rear-end collision.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The two St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol deputies were responding to a medical emergency call running code when they collided.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

