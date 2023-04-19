Two Suspects Arrested In Connection With Armed Carjacking; Five Firearms Recovered

Marquette Staton and Terrell Talley

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit charged two men in connection with a recent armed carjacking in District Heights. The suspects are 21-year-old Terrell Talley and 18-year-old Marquette Staton. Both suspects are from Alexandria, VA.

On April 16, 2023, at approximately 5:50 pm, Prince George’s County Police patrol officers responded to assist officers with the Fairfax County Police Department who had pursued a vehicle that was reported carjacked on Silver Hill Road in District Heights on April 9, 2023. The pursuit ended on the outer loop of the Beltway prior to Branch Avenue. The occupants of the vehicle bailed out and ran. Two of the suspects – Staton and Talley – were arrested without incident a short time later. Two additional suspects remain outstanding.

Five firearms were recovered from inside of the carjacked vehicle. The Prince George’s County Police Department charged Staton with the initial carjacking in District Heights as well as firearms offenses. PGPD detectives charged Talley with the unauthorized use of a vehicle and firearms offenses. They are both in the custody of the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-3788.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please reference cases 23-0020994.