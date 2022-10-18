Two Transported After Head-On Collision In Dameron

DAMERON, Md. – On October 18, 2022 at approximately 3:38 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of Porter Drive.

Crews arrived and found a pick-up truck off the road and a sedan in the roadway involved in a head-on collision.

Reporting a total of 3 injured with one trapped.

Firefighters removed the driver door and extracted the patient from the pick-up truck. The patient was turned over to EMS for medical treatment.

EMS transported two patients to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Two care refusals were signed on the scene.

