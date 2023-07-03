Two Women Flown Out After Crashing Into Woods On St. Andrews Church Road

CALIFORNIA, Md. – On July 3, 2023, at around 3:43 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on St. Andrews Church Road near Fairgrounds Road. The accident involved a single vehicle that had gone off the roadway and into the woods striking a tree.

When emergency crews arrived, they found two occupants trapped in the vehicle with injuries. Firefighters performed a door pop and door removal to extricate the patients from the vehicle before turning them over to EMS for medical care. Both adult female patients required MEDEVAC, and one suffered from life-threatening injuries, prompting a second MEDEVAC to respond.

Firefighters established two landing sites in nearby open fields for Maryland State Police Trooper 2 and U.S. Park Police Eagle 1. MSP Trooper 2 arrived and transported one patient to UM Captial Region Trauma Center for treatment. U.S. Park Police Eagle 1 arrived for the second patient and transported her to Washington Hospital Center.

According to police on the scene, the 74-year-old driver of the vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree at approximately 55mph.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office advises to use caution in the area and expect delays.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

