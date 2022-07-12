PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — On Monday, June 27th, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed against the Calvert County Board of Education(BOE).

The lawsuit concerned, “one of the most controversial dilemmas facing public schools today—how to promote racial equity and inclusion as redress for historic inequalities without resorting to unconstitutional race-based policies and practices.”

The suit was filed by a group of seven Calvert County women against outgoing Calvert County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Daniel Curry and the BOE over the recent implementation of equity policies.

The plaintiffs’ reason for wanting these anti-racism policies to be overturned is that they allegedly violated the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1984, and the First Amendment.

The general complaint cited how these new policies initiated discussions on racism and white privilege in the classroom that allegedly increased “racial division among students that did not exist prior to implementation of these policies and practices…”

Because of the alleged discrimination, the plaintiffs stated anti-racism policies “will cause significant psychological harm to Plaintiffs and other members of the CCPS student body.”

Judge Paula Xinis threw the suit out, saying it lacked standing and, “failed to demonstrate standing to sue under the First Amended Complaint, despite this Court’s leave to amend so that they may cure the jurisdictional defect… the Court recognizes Plaintiffs’ penchant for clogging the docket with near baseless motions that, time and again, have failed to meet the most basic pleading requirements.”

The complaints that the plaintiffs brought forward provided little to no coherent details according to judge Xinis. Their claim was little more than, “a compendium of policies, directives, curriculum guidance, and academic source materials…” with no real credible evidence to back up their claim that the new policies promote a “radicalized political agenda.”

Dr. Curry’s tenure as Calvert County Public Schools Superintendent has since come to an end.

His replacement, Dr. Andrae Townsel, was appointed by the BOE as the next Superintendent. He assumed the role on Friday, July 1st.

Read Judge Xinis’ full memorandum opinion to the complaint below:

