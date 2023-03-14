BALTIMORE – The U.S. Marshals Service has initiated an interstate fugitive investigation and is now seeking to apprehend former Maryland governor’s top aide after he failed to appear in court on Monday, March 13.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Roy C. McGrath, age 53, of Naples, Florida after he failed to appear in Baltimore for his trial and is now deemed a wanted fugitive.

In 2021, a federal grand jury for the District of Maryland returned a multi-count indictment charging McGrath with wire fraud, falsification of records to the previous federal charges of wire fraud and theft in programs receiving federal funds among other charges.

During his October 2021, court appearance, McGrath entered a plea of not guilty on all charges and was released on bond.

As the federal government’s primary agency for fugitive investigation, The United States Marshals Service has the lead for the arrest of McGrath.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on McGrath is urged to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals Service office, at 1-866-4WANTED or USMS Tips at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.

For additional information about the U.S. Marshals Service, visit www.usmarshals.gov.