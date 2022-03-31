STOCKTON, Md. – On March 30, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., a U.S. Navy airplane identified as the E-2D Hawkeye, crashed into the Chincoteague River between Stockton, Md., and Greenbackville, Va.

There were three crew members on board at the time of the crash. One was found dead and two others were found injured. They were later rescued by Maryland State Police and transported to Wallops Island to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

As of this time, the name of the crew member who was found dead has not yet been released.

First responders from Stockton, Salisbury, Pocomoke City, Girdletree, Snow Hill, Ocean City, Worcester County, State Police, and the U.S. Coast Guard were all on the scene providing assistance.

Officials say the incident is still under investigation at this time. We will continue to report any updates as they’re released.

All photos courtesy of the Ocean City Fire Department