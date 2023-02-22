Dan Cox

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On Tuesday, February 21, the United States Supreme Court soundly rejected an election lawsuit from former Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Dan Cox. The lawsuit sought to reverse a ruling from the lower courts that allowed mail-in ballots to be counted by election officials, weeks before the day of the election.

Cox, who was defeated by current Governor Wes Moore in the 2022 election, has made his opposition to counting mail-in ballots before election day known since September 2022, in which he filed a motion to block counting mail-in ballots before election day.

The decision to begin counting the ballot before election day came when the Maryland State Board of Elections issued an emergency petition to allow the counting to begin before election day due to the sheer amount of mail-in ballots filled out in July 2022

Cox claimed that, “The Board of Elections asking the courts to change the rules of election weeks prior to the election being held is unacceptable.”

The Maryland Court of Appeals of course overruled Cox and in October they ruled that election officials could begin counting mail-in ballots before election day.

In his doomed lawsuit to the Supreme Court, Cox argues that the Maryland State Courts usurped the authority of state legislatures in their ruling.

“The U.S. Constitution requires that the rules for holding an election be made only by the legislative body of the state holding those elections,” said Cox’s attorney C. Edward Hartman III.

“This petition presents the opportunity for the United States Supreme Court to enforce the (U.S. Constitution’s) Elections Clause, vital to the continuation of our republic form of government.”

Even if the Supreme Court ruled in Cox’s favor it would in no way change the results of the election. Cox was defeated by Moore in the 2022 Maryland Gubernatorial Election by a margin of 64% to 32%.

However, Hartman states that Cox does not wish to overturn the election results, but seeks to prevent an unconstitutional early count in 2024 and beyond.

