Ukrainian-American Food Scientist Revives Family Liquor Recipe At Maryland Company

BALTIMORE – A retired food scientist for McCormick has managed to perfect and restore his family’s old recipe for medivka, Ukrainian honey liqueur.

Orest Hanas, a Ukrainian-American former food scientist for the popular Maryland food and spice company, held onto his family’s old recipe for the popular Ukrainian alcohol for many decades. He experimented with the recipe and eventually turned it into a creation all his own.

For those who might not know, medivka is brewed honey vodka. It has been known to intoxicate people incredibly easily due to the fact that the strong honey and spice flavors tend to mask or overshadow the alcoholic taste. It is a popular festive drink, popular around holidays such as Christmas.

In an effort to assist his ancestral home, Hanas has allied himself with the Baltimore Spirits Company to produce special edition versions of his medivka to benefit Doctors Without Borders, an international humanitarian organization of doctors known for operating in war zones or areas impacted by pandemic outbreaks.

The scientist is incredibly distressed over what is happening in Ukraine and felt that he had to do something to help.

In an interview with the Baltimore Sun, Medivka revealed that he had learned to make medivka from his father, a Ukrainian man who fled to Baltimore as a refugee to escape the Nazis during WWII.

Hana’s creation has so far raised over $4,000 for Doctors Without Borders. Despite this medivka being limited edition, he is considering making more of it to store in Baltimore Spirit’s tasting room.

To learn more or to possibly buy some medivka for yourself, feel free to visit https://baltimorespiritsco.com/.

