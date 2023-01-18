Gbemisola Victoria Adebayo, PMHNP-BC, is a psychiatric nurse practitioner at the Behavioral Health practice.

LA PLATA, Md. – Gbemisola “Victoria” Adebayo, NP, recently joined the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group – Behavioral Health practice and is currently accepting new patients at the La Plata mental health practice. Behavioral Health offers diagnosis, professional assistance, and medication management for various mental health conditions such as ADHD, anxiety disorders, autism, and more.

“Victoria’s expertise, experience, and dedication will help provide Charles County with the high-quality mental health services that are needed in our community,” said Stephen Smith, MD, Chief Medical Officer for UM Charles Regional Medical Center.

Adebayo began her career in health care at the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services as a correctional officer before working at Marjual Homes Inc. as a licensed practical nurse. She then worked at Earth Angel Inc, Signet/Diamond Health at Southern Maryland Hospital Center, and Corizon Health as a registered nurse before joining the team at UM Charles Regional as a psychiatric nurse practitioner.

“I chose to move into the psychiatric field because I have a special place in my heart for this vulnerable population in our society,” Adebayo said. “I focus on my patients’ inner strengths and capabilities, rather than their weaknesses, to help them grow and live their best life.”

Working as a bedside nurse for close to a decade, Adebayo has continued to build on her education and experience since earning a practical nurse certificate from Global Health College in 2011.

She earned an associate degree in nursing from Prince George’s Community College in 2015, a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Grand Canyon University and graduated from Walden University as a Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner for Psychiatric Mental Health (CRNP-PMH).

“I have two children who have been my inspiration and source of strength,” Adebayo said. “When I’m not taking care of patients, I like to travel and spend time with my children.”

UM Charles Regional Medical Group’s Behavioral Health practice offers professional assistance and medication management for a wide range of mental health conditions, assisting patients age 10 and older. Call 301-609-5445 for more information.