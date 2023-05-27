Unstoppable Daniel Hamer Inspires as He Plays T-Ball Amidst Cancer Battle

Photo credit: Michele Martin

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The spring season of T-ball came to a close on Wednesday, May 24th, at John V. Baggett Park, with a remarkable celebration honoring the bravery and determination of young Daniel Hamer. Despite battling cancer and enduring numerous health challenges, seven-year-old Daniel continues to take to the field with unwavering enthusiasm and a love for the game.

Daniel’s journey began when he was just four months old, receiving the devastating diagnosis of renal blastoma. He has faced an uphill battle since his diagnosis. Tumors have emerged on every major organ, and he experiences frequent strokes.

Photo credit: Michele Martin

The impact of the disease is evident in Daniel’s daily life. Seizures sometimes cause him to move unusually, running and walking sideways. He faces the harrowing experience of losing his memory almost daily, forcing him to start anew. In his young life, he has already undergone four brain surgeries in effort to alleviate his seizures.

Yet, despite these challenges, his love for T-ball remains unwavering, and he refuses to let his illness dampen his spirit.

“He’s an amazing and sweet kid. He’s a walking miracle,” said Michele Martin, one of the team’s moms, describing Daniel’s resilience.

Photo credit: Michele Martin

Daniel’s remarkable courage and determination are matched by his mother, Siobhan Hamer, who is also fighting her own battle with cancer while raising four children.

Siobhan emphasized the importance of never letting a medical condition hinder one’s aspirations.

“Doesn’t matter what you have, just keep putting your best foot forward,” she said. “What we are teaching him at a young age…Don’t let a medical condition hold him back from being the person he needs to be.”

Photo credit: Michele Martin

Daniel’s passion for baseball ignited through his grandmother, a dedicated Yankees fan. His older brother’s participation in T-ball proved to be a catalyst for his own desire to be part of a team. Driven by his passion for the sport and the opportunity to make friends, Daniel found the strength to push through his illness and join T-ball.

“He’s never let it stop him from going out and playing his sports. He also loves basketball,” Siobhan proudly shared.

Daniel finds joy in not only playing the game he adores but also building friendships and supporting his teammates. He embraces team spirit and understands the importance of being there for one another.

Photo credit: Michele Martin

“Being on a sports team helps build character, teaches children to go out on the field and give it your best, be there as part of the team, and be there for one another,” Siobhan emphasized, highlighting the invaluable life lessons that sports instill.

The T-ball team that Daniel proudly represents is known as the Pirates, affiliated with the St. Mary’s County Youth Organization. The organization, a co-ed nonprofit, has been serving the community for over 40 years. Its primary focus is on teaching children aged 4 to 7 the fundamentals of the sport while fostering a supportive environment for their growth.

Photo credit: Michele Martin

With the motto, “I’m Brave, I’m Strong, and I’m never going to give up,” Daniel’s unwavering determination inspires his fellow players, parents, and the community at large. His positive attitude and dedication remind everyone that despite the challenges life throws their way, they can still pursue their dreams and make a difference.

Photo credit: Michele Martin

Photo credit: Michele Martin

Photo credit: Michele Martin

