US Postal Service Mail Truck Catches Fire in Mechanicsville

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — A US Postal Service mail truck caught fire on August 8, 2023 at approximately 12:51 p.m. at the end of Vincent Circle in Golden Beach.

Firefighters quickly responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was requested to the scene due to the vehicle being in motion when the fire started. The driver was already out of the vehicle upon arrival of the emergency personnel. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

