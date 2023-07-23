BRYANTOWN, Md – On July 23, 2023 at approximately 3:48 a.m., police responded to a motor vehicle collision on Olivers Shop Road in the area of Burnt Store Road.

Police arrived on scene to find a single vehicle collision into a telephone pole. It was reported the wires came down and the vehicle became tangled in the wires.

SMECO was notified to the scene. The occupant driving the vehicle did not sustain any injuries.

We will provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at News@thebaynet.com