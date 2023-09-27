LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On September 27, 2023 at approximately 6:40 a.m., emergency personnel rushed to Forest Park Road near Pine Hill Run Road in response to a motor vehicle accident with fire.

Upon arrival, crews discovered two vehicles engulfed in flames and a third vehicle off the roadway. All occupants had managed to exit the vehicles before crews arrived. Firefighters quickly started extinguishing the blaze, bringing it under control by 7:03 a.m. There have been no reported injuries in this incident.

SMCSO Advisory: Forrest Park Road at Three Notch Road will be temporarily closed in both directions due to a motor vehicle accident.

As of 8:53 a.m., Forrest Park Road at Three Notch Road is reopened in both directions.

Photo courtesy of Larry Crabtree.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com