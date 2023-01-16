HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On January 15, 2023 at approximately 6:53pm first responders were dispatched to a vehicle into a building the 25700 block of Three Notch Road.

Crews arrived on the scene and found a single vehicle that struck the front of Rufflection’s Dog Grooming.

The building owner arrived and members of the Hollywood volunteer fire department, inspected the structure of the building. EMS evaluated one patient on the scene.

The patient signed a no care refusal. We will continue to provide details as they are available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com