VIDEO: Police Seeking Identity For Theft Suspects In Leonardtown Wharf

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons depicted in this video in a theft investigation.

On Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 4:21 am, several individuals were pictured walking at the Leonardtown Wharf, with two male suspects each carrying a flag which was removed from the flag pole there.

The flag of Maryland and flag of Leonardtown were taken from the flag pole.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Cpl. Rachael Roszell at 301-475-4200, ext. 78108 or

email rachael.roszell@stmarysmd.com.

Case # 32317-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.