SOLOMONS, Md. – At a sold-out event, with over 600 tickets in pre-sales, Sam Grow rocked the house at the Tiki Bar & Grill in Solomons on Saturday, June 10th. The opening act, Dwayne Wilson, did an hour long set sure to boost his future sales and bring Grow’s fans into his circle as well.

Grow came out strong with his classic singles like “Song About You” and “Without

You.” He included a couple cover songs, including a Big & Rich hit (a favorite band

of Grow’s), enticing the audience into singing and clapping along. Many got up to

dance in the sandy pit in front of the stage to get closer to the band and to take

pictures.

Dwayne Wilson

During his performance, Grow recalled many stories growing up in Southern

Maryland and why this area remains close to his heart. As always, he gave shout

outs to his fans, friends and especially his mother for all their support.

Sam Grow

Special attention was brought to fans that traveled near and far; many locals

showed up but fans from as far as Las Vegas were there with posters and love for

the singer. The audience was able to purchase merchandise next to the stage and

enter a raffle for charity.

Check out the pictures and video to catch a glimpse of the evening, Sam,

yourselves or what you missed!

