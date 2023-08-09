Visit St. Mary’s Maryland To Launch New St. Mary’s Craft Beverage Trail At Craft Beverage Festival

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Visit St. Mary’s Maryland (VSMMD) is launching the St. Mary’s Craft Beverage Trail, a celebration of the entrepreneurs, artisans, and collaborators that make up the local craft beverage community and the quality products and experiences they create.

VSMMD will officially launch the trail at the St. Mary’s Craft Beverage Festival, Saturday, August 19th to Sunday, August 20th, 2023. The festival begins with a Saturday Showcase at the St. Mary’s Regional Airport Terminal at Aeropark followed by Sunday on the Trail at tasting rooms and venues throughout the county.

The Saturday Showcase brings together local craft beverage producers to offer tastings, product launches, direct purchases, raffles, and behind-the-scenes info sessions. Ticketholders will also receive a festival-exclusive bottle bag and tasting glass. Attendees can choose from two timed-entry sessions, 12pm-2pm or 2:30pm-4:30pm. Tickets for the showcase are $30, and all ticketholders must be aged 21+.

On Sunday, tasting rooms and venues throughout the county will host music, activities, and vendors, welcoming the public to experience the St. Mary’s Craft Beverage Trail. Ticketholders from the Saturday Showcase can look forward to a VIP experience at each location.

Participating craft beverage producers include Corteau Vineyards, Southern Trail Distillery, Xella Winery, Tobacco Barn Distillery, Port of Leonardtown Winery, Jubilee Farm Fermentations, Free State Ciders, LAD Farms Brewing, and Everyday Saint Brewhouse.

For tickets and more details about the event visit: www.visitstmarysmd.com/craft-beverage-trail/