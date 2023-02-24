Jovon Delonte Keys

WALDORF, Md. – Over the course of several weeks, CCSO received a number of citizen’s complaints about a suspicious man in the area of Holly Station in Waldorf. The man was stopping and staring at residents while walking his dog to the point it made them uncomfortable. When officers arrived they made contact with the man and explained the concerns being reported, but he became hostile and agitated. After a brief conversation the man was sent on his way.

On February 23 at 8:42 a.m., officers responded to the area of Hadley Drive at Acton Lane for the report of the same man walking his dog but this time carrying a shotgun. When officers arrived they were unable to locate the man, however, children were seen nearby waiting for their school buses so officers stood by to ensure the students boarded their buses safely.

A short time later, additional calls were received reporting the man was seen walking in the area of Andrews Federal Credit Union. Officers quickly located the man, Jovon Delonte Keys, 36, of Waldorf. Keys was confrontational with officers and began acting in a disorderly manner.

After he was informed that he was under arrest for disorderly conduct, Keys resisted but officers were eventually able to de-escalate the situation and place him in handcuffs. Animal control officers responded and took custody of the dog.

The shotgun he was carrying was found to be fully loaded. Keys was transported to the Charles County Detention Center without further incident. On February 23, a district court commissioner ordered that Keys could be released on personal recognizance. Officer Z. Clark investigated.

