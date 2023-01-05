Ronald Shaquille Ellison, Jr.

WALDORF, Md. – On December 29 at 5:58 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Mourning Dove Place in Waldorf for the report of shots fired.

Investigation revealed that neighbors were involved in a dispute over an assigned parking space when the suspect, Ronald Shaquille Ellison, Jr., 28 of Waldorf, went into his residence, retrieved a handgun, and came outside.

He then stood on his front steps and discharged several rounds into the air. Ellison was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment.

On December 30, a district court commissioner ordered that Ellison could be released on personal recognizance. PFC M. Fields investigated.

