Keishon Javontae Thompson

LA PLATA, Md.—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, July 20, 2023, Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West sentenced Keishon Javontae Thompson, 21, to life plus 15 years and two days in prison for the First-Degree Murder of J’Shaun Wallace, as well as related weapon charges.

On December 6, 2020, officers responded to the 2900 block of Business Park Drive in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located victim J’Shaun Wallace with a gunshot wound to the chest. Unfortunately, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene of the incident.

A review of Wallace’s cell phone, which was found at the scene of the crime, revealed text message exchanges between Thompson and Wallace indicating that the two had previously arranged for Thompson to purchase shoes from Wallace.

On the day of the killing, Wallace and a friend arrived in front of a business located in the 2900 block of Business Park Drive at approximately 8:04 p.m. When Thompson arrived minutes later, he lured Wallace to the back of the building. Surveillance footage captured Wallace handing shoe insoles to Thompson. Shortly thereafter, Thompson is seen on the video producing a handgun from the waistband of his pants. Thompson then shot Wallace once, striking him in the chest. Thompson appeared to make another attempt to shoot Wallace but was unsuccessful. Prior to the shooting, Wallace made no visible signs of aggression toward Thompson and did not have a weapon.

Wallace’s friend, who remained in his car to wait for Wallace, heard the gunshot, got out of his car, and found Wallace collapsed on the ground. He then called 911. Thompson fled the area before police officers arrived.

During the investigation, a search and seizure warrant was conducted at Thompson’s residence. Clothing was found that was consistent with what the suspect was wearing on the surveillance video.

When arrested for this crime, Thompson made admissions of guilt to detectives investigating the incident.

Thompson and Wallace were well acquainted with each other prior to the sale. Wallace was 19 years old when he was murdered.

During sentencing, Assistant State’s Attorney John Stackhouse told the judge, “At the end of the day, what we have is the most senseless murder I’ve ever seen and someone who has taken no accountability. When you put those two things together, there’s no question that he should get a life plus sentence from Your Honor.”

Before giving Thompson his sentence, Judge West stated, “The extreme level of senselessness and violence is rare.” He furthered that it was a “sense of betrayal that I quite frankly never seen before.”

Sentence

First-Degree Murder Life in prison

Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence 13 years in prison Consecutive to other counts

Possession of a Regulated Firearm Being Under 21 1 year and 1 day in prison Consecutive to other counts

Loaded Handgun on Person 1 year and 1 day Consecutive to other counts

