Waldorf Resident Plays 10s, Wins $30,008 Keno Prize

Navy veteran hopes to purchase a home

WALDORF, Md. – Waldorf’s Gary Hill plans to use his prize to purchase a new home.

Multiples of 10 are now lucky Keno numbers for Gary Hill of Waldorf. The U.S. Navy veteran followed his routine of placing an 8-spot bet on the numbers 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70 and 80, adding the Super Bonus and trying his luck for 20 drawings. He won $30,008!

“I play once a day, but I like to sit and watch the games before I play,” Gary explained. “When I decided to play, all of my numbers came up.”

The Charles County resident has played the same daily numbers for the past 18 months and his winning sequence appeared on Tuesday, Jan. 31. His lucky win came in the 10th drawing, when the Super Bonus was x3.

Gary plans to continue to play Keno because he likes the pace of the game. “I like that it is a quick game. It doesn’t matter if you win or lose, you know how you did right away,” he said.

The 79-year-old hopes to move to a new house and said the $30,008 prize will help with that dream. “I plan to use this for a new home purchase,” he said.

Gary bought the winning Keno ticket at The Liquor Store on 100 Smallwood Village Center in Waldorf. The Charles County retailer will receive a $300 bonus for selling a winning Keno ticket of $10,000 or more.