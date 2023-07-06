Waldorf Teen Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Armed Robbery Of Cash And Apple Iphone

LA PLATA, Md.—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West sentenced Ta’vyon Cortaz Wills, 18, of Waldorf, to 10 years in prison for Armed Robbery and Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence.

On May 10, 2023, Wills entered a guilty plea to the aforementioned charges.

On January 3, 2023, officers responded to the Smallwood Village Center in Waldorf for the report of a robbery. The victim told officers that he had just been robbed at gunpoint a short distance away.

An investigation revealed that the victim met Wills at an apartment complex located in the 2000 block of Amber Leaf Place in Waldorf to purchase cannabis. Wills and the victim proceeded to the second level of the building, where Wills instructed the victim to sit down and wait for his return. The victim remained in expectation of receiving cannabis from Wills. However, Wills returned with three additional males and a black semi-automatic style handgun. Wills pointed the gun directly at the victim and demanded he give his cellphone and $60. After giving Wills his iPhone, the victim ran away.

At the time of the incident, Wills was on probation and had a court-ordered ankle GPS monitoring device for separate offenses.

Sentencing

C-08-CR-23-000080

Count 1: Armed Robbery 10 years in prison

Count 2: Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence 5 years in prison; Concurrent to Count 1



C-08-CR-23-000309

Count 1: Possession of Firearm under 21 160 days, credit for 160 days



C-08-CR-22-000090

Count 1: Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm Violated probation for failing to obey all laws 4 years and 8 months in prison, concurrent with C-08-CR-23-000080 and C-08-CR-23-000309

