Walk To Prevent Suicide In St. Mary’s City To Be Held On Oct. 15: How You Can Register & Help!

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – On October 15, 2023, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) will be holding their Out of the Darkness Southern Maryland Walk to help prevent suicide. The walk will begin at 10 a.m. at the St. Mary’s Historic Museum. Check-in time will be 9 a.m.

“The Out of the Darkness Community Walk is a journey of remembrance, hope, and support,” AFSP states on its event page. “It unites our communities and provides an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions have affected our lives and the lives of those we love and care about.”

Registration for the walk is totally free and you can even register the day of the walk if you would like! And yes, dogs are welcome too, as long as they are friendly and leashed!

The walk will include on-site activities, honor beads, merchandise, a hope and healing board where you can share messages of hope and remembrance, and so much more! To register for the walk, click here.

You can also donate to help the cause! Donations are accepted up to the day of the event. Individuals who donate $150 or more will receive the official Out of the Darkness Walk t-shirt!

So far, the event has garnered $14,270 in donations! Click here to donate! You can even volunteer to help out with the event! Volunteers are always welcome and needed. If you would like to volunteer, click here. You can also email the Walk Chair Greg Reuss at reussohana@aol.com.

So far, the event has 91 participants signed up and 20 teams! To learn more about the event, click here.

If you or someone you know is in a crisis, dial 988 or text TALK to 741-741

