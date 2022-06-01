Shawn Christopher Starcher

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Shawn Christopher Starcher, age 49 of Waldorf.

Starcher was placed on pretrial supervision with a GPS device for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Attempting to Elude Police by Failing to Stop.

On May 28, 2022, Starcher violated the conditions of his release, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest for the charge of Escape Second Degree.

Starcher is a white male, 5’10” and weighs 225 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shawn Christopher Starcher is asked to contact Detective Allison Mattera at (301) 475-4200 extension 78124 or by email at Allison.Mattera@stmarysmd.com.

For immediate assistance contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.