LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Kevin Bryan Wright, age 37 of California.

On May 15, 2022, Wright absconded from a treatment program he was attending, while completing his 18-month sentence for resisting/interfering with arrest.

Wright is currently wanted for the charge of escape/violating conditions of release. Wright is a white male, 5’9” and weighs 175 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kevin Bryan Wright is asked to contact Detective Allison Mattera at (301) 475-4200 extension 78124 or by email at Allison.Mattera@stmarysmd.com.

For immediate assistance contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.