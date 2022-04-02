PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Public Works will close the roundabout on Ward Road in Dunkirk, beginning on or about Monday, April 4 through Friday, April 8, for final paving and road striping. Ward Farm Recreation & Nature Park will be closed until 4 p.m. daily while construction is underway. All work is weather permitting.

During construction, Ward Road will be closed to all traffic in both directions. Traffic will be directed to use MD 2/4 and Brickhouse Road. Motorists are advised to use caution in the area while construction is underway.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.