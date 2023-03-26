Warrant Operation Initiative "Walters Lane" Makes 9 Arrests In Prince George's County

FORESTVILLE, Md. – On the morning of March 15, 2023, the Prince George’s County Office of the Sheriff Warrant/Fugitive Division and the Prince George’s County Police Department partnered for a Warrant Operation Initiative. There has been an uptick in violent crimes in Walters Lane, Hil Mar Drive, and surrounding areas in Forestville, Maryland. This initiative was on “Walters Lane” and focused on Felony and Misdemeanor Warrants related to Domestic Violence and Violent Crimes.

The priority of this initiative is to improve the safety and quality of life for the citizens of Prince George’s County. Our joint effort successfully led to 21 addresses, 9 arrests, and 9 closed warrants in Forestville, District Heights, and Suitland for a 43% service rate.

Some notable arrests were for the following crimes: Second Degree Assault, Second Degree Sex Offense, FTA Possession with Intent to Distribute, Stalking, and Malicious Destruction of Property.

The warrant squads, and Prince George’s County Police, safely and effectively apprehended violent and non-violent wanted persons for crimes of violence. With the help of our partners, the Department of Corrections, the District Court of Maryland Commissioner’s Office, and Public Safety Communications, we safely delivered the arrested persons to the detention center so that they could be fairly adjudicated.

*The collaboration and efforts between agencies in the county make this operation successful. I want to thank all the partners for their participation in holding these offenders accountable and bringing justice to those who have been victimized.” Said Sheriff Carr.

For more information contact the Communications and Public Affairs Division at 301-780-8637.