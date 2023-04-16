Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Marine Trades Association of Maryland, Annapolis School of Seamanship, and the BoatUS Foundation for Safety and Clean Water are sponsoring free “Welcome to Boating and Fishing” clinics May 6-7 at Sandy Point State Park’s boating ramps.

New and returning boaters and anglers are invited to come learn from the pros at free seminars about boating and fishing and view demonstrations on boat launching and safety equipment. Attendees can learn skills to stay involved, be safe, and enjoy Maryland’s waterways.

In addition to free seminars and demonstrations, several classes are available for purchase from Annapolis School of Seamanship. Space is limited for classes.

A variety of programs will take place each day between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The full schedule is available on the Department of Natural Resources website and advanced registration is requested.

Some programs during the clinic have additional costs, and all attendees must also pay the park’s $5 entry fee when they arrive. Sandy Point State Park information is available on the DNR website.