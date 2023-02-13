What Exactly Is Galentine’s Day And How You Can Celebrate It This Year

CALIFORNIA, Md. – I’m willing to wager that at some point in the past thirteen years, you’ve either celebrated or at least heard of Galentine’s Day. As if having come out of the ether, the holiday has mysteriously become a modern American staple for a lot of women. Former First Lady Michelle Obama even publicly celebrated it in 2020. The date of February 13th now has a new purpose every year henceforth – to celebrate the unabashed beauty of female friendships.

Originally referenced on the show Parks and Recreation during February 11th, 2010’s episode entitled “Galentine’s Day,” one of the show’s main characters, Leslie Knope, announces that she will be holding her annual Galentine’s Day dinner for all of her best girlfriends. What began as a quirky one-off episode of the beloved show quickly became a cultural phenomenon that even has national companies offering special promotions just for the occasion. Knope describes the purpose of the day as such – “Every February 13, my ladyfriends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies.”

While there is no set way to celebrate the occasion, the festivities typically involve a night out (or day out if you’re feeling feisty) with one’s closest female friends. Gift giving, copious amounts of delicious food, alcohol, and an overall “treat yourself” vibe reign supreme amongst its traditions as you sit back and bask in each other’s company. Some women celebrate with a group spa day, a book exchange, or a fancy night in, while others choose to go the more practical route of facing a fear with the moral support of each other.

Regardless of how you choose to celebrate, Galentine’s Day is essentially the Friendsgiving of February. Is it mandatory? Nope, but it sure can be a ridiculous amount of fun if you choose to celebrate it. As an advice columnist once put it, “Galentine’s Day was born out of rebel spirit, intended as a rebuff to the conventions of Valentine’s Day. It’s about doing exactly what you want to do, and feeling thankful for having friends that let you do it.”

If you’re looking for places in southern Maryland to go to with your best girlfriends for the holiday, click here to explore some options that are offered locally.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com