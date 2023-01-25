CALIFORNIA, Md. – Voters of the November 2022 election ruled in favor of legalizing the adult use of recreational marijuana in Maryland, which will go into effect on July 1, 2023.

The change in law means that anyone over the age of 21 will be able to possess up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis flower or 12 grams of concentrated cannabis and be able to grow up to two cannabis plants at home.

In addition to legalizing recreational marijuana use, the ballot referendum pass means that a process will be put in place to expunge prior cases of possession of fewer than 10 grams in which it is the only charge present.

While marijuana is still illegal at the federal level, it remains unlawful to possess it on federal land, which includes federal buildings, military bases, national parks, and national monuments.

Cannabis use will be limited to private residences. However, smoking restrictions in place by rental or apartment complexes will still apply.

The referendum does not affect existing laws and workplace policies on cannabis use and does not address employer drug screening.

The legalization will not impact the medical cannabis program in Maryland. Individuals over 18 will still be able to register and participate in the program, and patients can purchase from licensed dispensaries.

The Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission made a notice that they are aware that delta-8 and delta-10 THC products are making their way to gas stations and vape stores.

The MMCC stated that “the manufacture and sale of these products is not currently regulated by the MMCC or any other state agency. In addition, Maryland law restricts the sale of any product containing delta-8 or delta-10 THC to individuals at least 21 years of age.”

In the meantime, the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission is working to establish regulation and taxation of cannabis and will provide more information as it becomes available.