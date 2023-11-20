When Do You Start Decorating For The Holidays? Southern Marylanders Weigh In

Credit: Crystal Parr

SOUTHERN MARYLAND – With the Thanksgiving holiday right around the corner, many families are gearing up to show their holiday spirit. But when is the right time to break out the holiday decorations, cue up the holiday radio stations, and show your holiday spirit?

Many towns all over the Southern Maryland area have already begun preparations for the holiday seasons with their lights and other related decorations, most with a grand premier after Thanksgiving but a present much before.

All across America, families usually find themselves decorating for the holidays after Thanksgiving, but some also decide to join in on the fun much earlier and give themselves more time for preparation.

Credit: Crystal Parr

“There is never a time too early or too late to decorate. Whatever makes someone happy,” Crystal Parr of Huntingtown told The BayNet. “The past years we usually would decorate around the first week of November. This year I put the tree up after we trick or treated, then decorated it on the 1st of November.”

Credit: Crystal Parr

Whether it’s the excitement all together of the holiday season or just the tradition of decorating for the holidays, it can be an extremely anticipated event. Timothy Sinclair, a St. Leonard resident states, “I am 100 percent of the opinion that Christmas decorations should only happen after Thanksgiving itself.” He continues to say that through having children and seeing the joy they go through during the holidays; the decorating and untimely Christmas music are worth it.

For some, decorating for the holidays can revolve around when the different days of celebration actually fall on the calendar. Rob Trott, a Chesapeake Beach resident states, “We typically start decorating the weekend after Thanksgiving. My wife is Jewish so if Hanukkah happens close to Thanksgiving we will start earlier, but the rule for us is usually after Thanksgiving.”

So whether you’ve already started in your decorating or if you haven’t put a thought behind where that 20-year-old reindeer stuffed animal is going to reside this year, be sure to spend time with your loved ones, give back, and have a safe and happy holiday season!

When do you typically start prepping for the holiday season? Let us know by participating in the poll!

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com