WHITE PLAINS, Md. – On December 8, 2023, at approximately 4:21 a.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to a structure fire in the 4200 block of JK Rowling Court. A caller reported multiple houses on fire and heard a loud explosion.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a two-story home engulfed in smoke and flames, with the fire spreading through the roof. All occupants of the home were able to safely escape without any injuries.

As firefighters initiated their efforts to extinguish the fire, the roof of the house started to collapse, prompting an evacuation order for all units. Crews continued to battle the flames from the exterior. By 5:00 a.m., the fire was successfully extinguished, although firefighters remained on the scene to ensure there were no remaining hot spots in the attic or any potential spread to neighboring homes.

SMECO (Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative) was requested to the scene to secure the power supply in the area.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was notified and requested to the scene to conduct further investigations into the cause of the fire.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

All photos courtesy of the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. and Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

