White Plains Regional Park To Receive New Basketball Court

Credit: Charles County Parks and Recreation via Facebook

WHITE PLAINS, Md. – The results are in! White Plains Regional Park will be home to Charles County’s next basketball court.

Charles County Parks and Rec held a poll open to the public to decide which county park would receive a new basketball court. White Plains Regional Park received 907 votes in an overwhelming victory, with Bensville receiving only 172 votes.

There is no official word on when the new court is expected to be open, but stay tuned to the County’s official Facebook page to stay up to date!

