Woman Airlifted To Trauma Center After Rollover Crash In Chaptico

CHAPTICO, Md. – On January 15, 2024, at approximately 12:44 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Budds Creek Road in the area of Chaptico Parkway.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle overturned with the sole occupant trapped and injured. Firefighters quickly extricated the female patient.

EMS evaluated the patient on the scene and requested a MEDEVAC due to injuries. Firefighters established a landing zone at Chaptico Park for Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Trooper 7.

Trooper 7 arrived and airlifted the patient to UM Capital Region Trauma Center for treatment.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Photo courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com