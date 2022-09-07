CALIFORNIA, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that one woman has been arrested following a vehicle crash in California, Maryland.

At approximately 5:22 p.m. On September 7, first responders were called to Three Notch Road, in the area of Gunston Drive, for a reported crash.

Police arrived on scene and discovered a single vehicle which had struck a tree just off the roadway and had come to a stop in the middle of the road.

The crash had temporarily halted traffic in the Southbound lanes of Three Notch Road.

Following the crash, police made contact with the driver of the vehicle.

Soon after making contact with the female driver, police arrested her on the side of the road. It is unclear at this time what the reason for her arrest was.

Crews from the State Highway Administration were called to the scene to assist with cleaning up fluids that leaked out of the vehicle.

Traffic has since begun to move, as a single lane on the southbound side has been reopened.

Expect delays and take alternate routes if possible.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.