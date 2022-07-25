UPDATE: Police are currently investigating this case as a homicide and are seeking additional information.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office are currently seeking a young black male who was wearing a white t-shirt at the time of the incident. We will continue to provide additional details about the shooters description as we receive them.

If you see anyone matching the description, or have any additional details about the incident, contact CCSO at:

301-932-7777

WALDORF, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that one person has been killed after being shot multiple times in Waldorf.

At approximately 10:21 p.m. on July 24, first responders were alerted to reports that someone was driving in the area of Post Office Road and St. Charles Parkway, when they heard multiple gunshots near their vehicle.

The caller advised specifically that they had heard four gunshots coming from the right side of their vehicle.

Police and EMS arrived at the scene in the 3000 block of October Place, where they reportedly located a female who had been struck by gunfire and was not breathing.

The reports from EMS indicate that the victim had been shot twice in their chest and once in their arm.

Soon after locating the victim, she would be pronounced deceased by emergency personnel.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident.

Avoid the scene if possible, and expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

