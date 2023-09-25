Woman Shot Multiple Times In Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On September 24, 2023 at 9:26 pm, officers heard shots in the area of Harbour House as police dispatch received multiple calls for shots fired and a subject possibly struck.

Officers quickly located an adult female victim with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1100 block of Madison Street. Officers used tourniquets in an attempt to stop the bleeding until the Annapolis Fire Department arrived. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. She is in stable condition.

The adult female victim was on foot entering a building when she was shot. Several parked and unoccupied vehicles were also struck.

This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-877-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.