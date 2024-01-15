Women's Basketball Stumbles At Gallaudet

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Basketball Team (10-6) traveled to the nation’s capital to take on the Bison of Gallaudet University (10-6). The Seahawks fell in the United East Conference Matchup, 87-82.
How It Happened
- The Seahawks started the game off slow on the offensive side of the ball, falling into a 14-0 hole after the first five minutes of play. Kristin Sabatini broke the scoring drought for the Seahawks and gave them their first points of the game. Rayna Miller and Stephanie Howell both added points for St. Mary’s in the quarter as the Seahawks trailed 20-7 after the opening 10 minutes.
- The second quarter was a completely different ball game for the Seahawks as they outscored the Bison 30-19 and trailed by just two going into the halftime locker room. The Seahawks made it rain from behind the three point line, connecting on six long balls and shooting 50% from behind the arc. Sam Blaylock connected on three triples while Olivia Liszt, Marley Saunders, and Amira Whitaker each knocked down one.
- The Bison and Seahawks traded blows in the third quarter with both teams holding leads at different points over the 10 minute stretch. The Seahawks led by as much as five after a made Rachel Manning jump shot, yet the Bison were able to end the quarter on a run and tied the game up at 61 a piece. St. Mary’s had seven different point scorers over the course of the third quarter in what was a very balanced offensive attack.
- St. Mary’s took a three point lead after Melanie Aguilar converted her “and one” attempt to put the Seahawks in the driver’s seat with eight minutes left in the game. The Bison fought back and retook the lead at the six minute mark of the fourth quarter and the game continued to move back and forth from there. Gallaudet took a three point lead with three minutes left and despite the Seahawk’ best effort, they could never get the lead back. Jamie Velandria and Olivia Liszt both made big shots down the stretch, but could not lift St. Mary’s over the hump.
Inside the Box Score
- Sam Blaylock finished with 19 points and four made three pointers.
- Amira Whitaker also reached 19 points and picked up seven rebounds.
- Both the Seahawks and Bison shot over 40% from the field.
.Up Next
- Jan. 16 | 7:00PM | vs. Penn State Harrisburg | St. Mary’s City, MD
