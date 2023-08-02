Women’s Only Gym Continues To Grow In Calvert County

Photo courtesy: CPL Rodriquez, Astrid

DUNKIRK, Md. – What started as an in-home gym has become one of the fastest growing women’s gyms in Calvert County.

Sandra Vazquez is the owner of SWT (Sistas Work Together) Fitness. It started as a small

in-home fitness studio where she trained a handful of women in her neighborhood. After a year it became too popular too fast, so she opened up her own gym in Dunkirk.

SWT Fitness is determined to provide a first-class experience and a fun, friendly, upbeat and welcoming environment. Vazquez says her background as a Marine Corps veteran and a 20 year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department pushes her to motivate the women who show up each and every day.

“I hoop and holler and I jump around. I encourage the women and I push them. I would say that’s where the Marine Corps spirit comes out,” says Vazquez.

“SWT Fitness brings together what the majority of us are looking for in a gym…a supportive community (mental health), a great place to work out (physical health) and a great place to meet new people (social health). We need the three of these to be great healthy humans, so we can be the best version of ourselves,” says Lauren Sibila, SWT Fitness member.

SWT Fitness will soon be branching out as well. They’ll be offering virtual classes soon and also plan to expand to MMG Sports Complex in Owings once it opens. Her husband, Brian Griffin is the owner of MMG and together they will offer fitness classes to moms and dads while they wait for their children who may be practicing or training at the facility.

“Many members have been asking to include their husbands in the same classes as well. As a result the location inside MMG will be named SWT Plus One! Husbands will be able to join their wives and partake in the bootcamp classes,” says Vazquez.

SWT Fitness not only has a wide variety of classes for women of all ages and offers childcare, Vazquez also holds several special events and fundraisers throughout the year.

Sandra Vazquez

The next fundraiser is October 22nd for Breast Cancer Awareness. There will be fitness classes, vendors, prizes and more. To find out more about that event, future events and classes, check out sistasworktogether.com or find SWT Fitness on Facebook.

