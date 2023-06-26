Ziggy Marley Brings Summer Vibes To Southern Maryland

SOLOMONS, Md. – Ziggy Marley arrived at the Motto Mortgage Preferred and Re/Max One Waterside Pavilion at Calvert Marine Museum on Saturday, June 24th to elated anticipation from a packed house of ticket holders. Known for putting together his set list just 10 minutes before showtime, he keeps every event special and unique to each performance.

Contemporary Reggae is perfect for a night out of friendship and camaraderie among patrons, which is a poignant signature of Marley’s music bringing people together. This inclusive and smooth set included many of Marley’s original tunes such as “Wild and Free” while also paying homage to his late father’s classics such as “Is This Love.” A generational feat is what transpired onstage and surged throughout the evening.

Despite the genre being widely considered low key, Marley managed to make this quite a lively event, encouraging his fans to clap and sing along. His dynamic vocals and funky beats successfully created a memorable event that transcended generations of music lovers. He even came out for an encore to the crowd’s surprise!

The highlight of the show was Marley’s ability to communicate a message through his music that he has quoted in simple words via his social media: “Success means different things to different people. To me, the greatest quality of a successful human beings is the ability to love.” By the end of the evening, love was in the air and the show was an absolute success.

For more information on Ziggy Marley’s tour dates and merchandise, visit his official website: www.ziggymarley.com

To follow Ziggy on social media, click here: www.facebook.com/ZiggyMarley

See all photos below:

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com