LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On June 30th, your Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit conducted alcohol compliance checks.

Compliance checks involve the use of an underage Sheriff’s Office Confidential Informant. The CI enters the location and attempts to purchase an alcoholic beverage.

Twenty-two businesses were visited.

One business was found NOT to be in compliance and FAILED to ask for ID. That business was:

Bradford’s Neighborhood Market

These businesses were IN COMPLIANCE with Maryland law and REQUIRED the underage CI to display ID before purchase:

Stoney’s at Clarkes Landings

Early Bird

Wildewood Wine & Spirits

Marketplace Wine & Spirits

Jughead Liquor Wine Beer

Twist Wine & Spirits

H.V. Liquors

Lex Wine & Spirits

Corner Liquors

2000 Liquor

Canopy Liquors

County Liquors

Stop’N Shop

International Beverages

St Mary’s Fine Wine & Spirits

Cook’s Liquors & Deli

Beacon Liquors

Green Door

Tacos Hacienda

Action Lounge and Billiards

Leonardtown Wine & Spirits

Your Sheriff’s Office will continue to do its part to enforce these laws that help keep our community safe.