LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On June 30th, your Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit conducted alcohol compliance checks.
Compliance checks involve the use of an underage Sheriff’s Office Confidential Informant. The CI enters the location and attempts to purchase an alcoholic beverage.
Twenty-two businesses were visited.
One business was found NOT to be in compliance and FAILED to ask for ID. That business was:
- Bradford’s Neighborhood Market
These businesses were IN COMPLIANCE with Maryland law and REQUIRED the underage CI to display ID before purchase:
- Stoney’s at Clarkes Landings
- Early Bird
- Wildewood Wine & Spirits
- Marketplace Wine & Spirits
- Jughead Liquor Wine Beer
- Twist Wine & Spirits
- H.V. Liquors
- Lex Wine & Spirits
- Corner Liquors
- 2000 Liquor
- Canopy Liquors
- County Liquors
- Stop’N Shop
- International Beverages
- St Mary’s Fine Wine & Spirits
- Cook’s Liquors & Deli
- Beacon Liquors
- Green Door
- Tacos Hacienda
- Action Lounge and Billiards
- Leonardtown Wine & Spirits
Your Sheriff’s Office will continue to do its part to enforce these laws that help keep our community safe.