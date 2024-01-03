HYATTSVILLE, Md. – The first Powerball drawing of 2024 was a big winner as an $842.4 million jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Michigan and Prince George’s County produced its own $1 million second-tier winner and a $50,000 Double Play winner.

The winning numbers for the Jan. 1 Powerball drawing were 12, 21, 42, 44, 49; the Powerball was 1. Maryland sold 38,362 winning tickets in the regular drawing with prizes ranging from $4 to $1 million. The winning numbers for the Jan. 1 Powerball Double Play drawing were 19, 31, 40, 42 and 64; the Powerball was 2 Check your tickets for a win!

Congratulations to the player who bought a $1 million second-tier winning ticket at Green Meadows Exxon located at 6762 Riggs Road in Hyattsville. A third-tier $50,000 Double Play ticket was sold at 7-Eleven #41286 at 9500 Ruby Lockhart Boulevard in Bowie.

Lottery officials encourage all winners to sign the back of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe location. They get 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. Instructions on claiming prizes in person or by mail are available HERE. Players must redeem prizes larger than $25,000 by mail or at Lottery headquarters in the Montgomery Park Business Center, 1800 Washington Blvd., Suite 330 in Baltimore. The Lottery’s Claims Center in Baltimore is open by appointment only (no walk-ins). Click HERE to schedule an appointment.

The Jan. 1 jackpot win kicks off a new Powerball promotion, running Jan. 3-16 unless the jackpot is hit again, and then the promotion will restart. Maryland players purchasing a Powerball ticket during the promotion could win a free $2 Mega Millions ticket awarded at random. The free ticket will print immediately after the Powerball ticket prints.

This was the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history and the 10th-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. The $1 million-winning ticket was the first second-tier winning ticket sold in Maryland during this roll. There were also 15 third-tier winners in Maryland during this roll, including three Double Play tickets, with prizes ranging from $50,000 to $100,000.