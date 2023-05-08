2 Teens Arrested, 1 Charged With Attempted Murder For Shooting At St. Charles Town Center

WALDORF, Md. – On May 7 at 4:10 p.m., officers responded to numerous calls for the sound of gunshots inside the St. Charles Town Center located at 11130 Mall Circle in Waldorf. When officers arrived, they established a perimeter and entered the mall to try to locate potential victims.

At the same time, a description of the shooter and accomplices – reported to be teens – was provided from witnesses who called 9-1-1. Responding officers located the subjects outside the mall hiding behind a dumpster; a gun was recovered from underneath the dumpster.

A preliminary investigation showed the teens were involved in a dispute with two adults inside a business on the lower level of the mall. The dispute continued into a common area at which point a 16-year-old male produced a firearm.

One of the men he was arguing with tried to intervene but the suspect pointed the gun toward him, discharging it one time. The round missed the victim and struck the window of a storefront. The suspects fled. With the assistance of the Maryland State Police and mall security officers, responding officers went through the mall and escorted customers and employees to safety.

No one was injured as a result of the gunfire. Through further investigation, detectives determined a 17-year-old accomplice of the shooter took the gun and hid it underneath the dumpster. Both teens were arrested and charged as adults.

The 16-year-old was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, and other related charges. The 17-year-old was charged with weapons violations. Detectives are working to establish where the 16-year-old obtained the gun.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Det. Bringley at 301-609-6499. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.