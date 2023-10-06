AVENUE, Md. – On October 6, 2023, at approximately 1:29 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to a golf cart accident in the 39500 block of Burch Road.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a golf cart incident involving a 2-year-old child who sustained chest injuries after being reportedly run over.

EMS immediately requested a MEDEVAC for the patient, and firefighters established a landing zone at the scene. Maryland State Police, Trooper 7 arrived and airlifted the patient to the Children’s National Hospital Center for treatment.

This recent incident marks the second golf cart accident involving a child in St. Mary’s County this year. On July 5, 2023, another serious incident involving a golf cart occurred on Mohawk Drive in Charlotte Hall.

