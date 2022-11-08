election 2022 hollywood

ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. — Polls across Maryland will close today at 8:00 p.m., and anyone in line at that time will still be permitted to vote. Following polls closing, results will be reported to the Board of Elections.

It is unclear how long it may take to confirm the results for many races across the state and country tonight, however, we will be providing updates as they come in tonight. Stay tuned!

Maryland State Board of Elections

Unofficial 2022 Gubernatorial General Election Results for Saint Mary’s County

Last refreshed: 11/08/2022 05:17:17 PM

NR: not reported

Governor / Lt. Governor

Vote for 1

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Dan Cox and Gordana SchifanelliRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Wes Moore and Aruna MillerDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
David Lashar and Christiana LogansmithLibertarianNRNRNRNRNRNR
Nancy Wallace and Patrick ElderGreenNRNRNRNRNRNR
David Harding and Cathy WhiteWorking Class PartyNRNRNRNRNRNR
Kyle Sefcik and Katie Lee (Write In)UnaffiliatedNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

Comptroller

Vote for 1

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Barry GlassmanRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Brooke Elizabeth LiermanDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

Attorney General

Vote for 1

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Michael Anthony PeroutkaRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Anthony G. BrownDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

U.S. Senator

Vote for 1

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Chris ChaffeeRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Chris Van HollenDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Scottie Griffin (Write In)DemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Andrew J. Wildman (Write In)UnaffiliatedNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

Representative in Congress

District 5

Vote for 1

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Chris PalombiRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Steny HoyerDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

State Senator

District 29

Vote for 1

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Jack BaileyRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

House of Delegates

District 29A

Vote for 1

(0 of 15 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Matt MorganRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

District 29B

Vote for 1

(0 of 11 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Deb ReyRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Brian CrosbyDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

District 29C

Vote for 1

(0 of 12 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Todd B. MorganRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Bill BatesDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

County Commissioner President

Vote for 1

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Randy GuyRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Natalie WeechDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Ronald E. Verbos (Write In)UnaffiliatedNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

County Commissioner

District 1

Vote for 1

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Eric Scott ColvinRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Sheila A. MilburnDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

District 2

Vote for 1

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Michael L. HewittRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Brandon E. RussellDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

District 3

Vote for 1

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Mike Alderson, Jr.RepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

District 4

Vote for 1

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Scott R. OstrowRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Steve W. TuttleDemocraticNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

Judge of the Circuit Court

Circuit 7

Vote for 1

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NameEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Michael J. StammNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

Judge, Court of Special Appeals At Large

Stuart R. Berger
Vote Yes or No
(For continuance in office)

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

Stuart R. BergerEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
YesNRNRNRNRNRNR
NoNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

Terrence M. R. Zic
Vote Yes or No
(For continuance in office)

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

Terrence M. R. ZicEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
YesNRNRNRNRNRNR
NoNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

Judge, Court of Special Appeals

Circuit 5

Laura S. Ripken
Vote Yes or No
(For continuance in office)

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

Laura S. RipkenEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
YesNRNRNRNRNRNR
NoNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

Treasurer

Vote for 1

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Christy KellyRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

State’s Attorney

Vote for 1

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Jaymi SterlingRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Vote for 1

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Debbie Mills BurchRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

Register of Wills

Vote for 1

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Phyllis A. SuperiorRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

Judge of the Orphans’ Court

Vote for up to 3

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Albert “Allie” BabcockRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Bill MattinglyRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Michael R. WhiteRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

Sheriff

Vote for 1

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Steve A. HallRepublicanNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

Board of Education

District 1

Vote for 1

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NameEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Dorothy AndrewsNRNRNRNRNRNR
Marsha L. WilliamsNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

District 3

Vote for 1

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

NameEarly VotingElection DayMail-In BallotProvisionalTotalPercentage
Karin BaileyNRNRNRNRNRNR
Other Write-InsNRNRNRNRNRNR
TotalsNRNRNRNRNRNR

