ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. — Polls across Maryland will close today at 8:00 p.m., and anyone in line at that time will still be permitted to vote. Following polls closing, results will be reported to the Board of Elections.

It is unclear how long it may take to confirm the results for many races across the state and country tonight, however, we will be providing updates as they come in tonight. Stay tuned!

Maryland State Board of Elections

Unofficial 2022 Gubernatorial General Election Results for Saint Mary’s County

Last refreshed: 11/08/2022 05:17:17 PM

NR: not reported

Governor / Lt. Governor

Vote for 1

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Dan Cox and Gordana Schifanelli Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Wes Moore and Aruna Miller Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR David Lashar and Christiana Logansmith Libertarian NR NR NR NR NR NR Nancy Wallace and Patrick Elder Green NR NR NR NR NR NR David Harding and Cathy White Working Class Party NR NR NR NR NR NR Kyle Sefcik and Katie Lee (Write In) Unaffiliated NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

Comptroller

Vote for 1

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Barry Glassman Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Brooke Elizabeth Lierman Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

Attorney General

Vote for 1

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Michael Anthony Peroutka Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Anthony G. Brown Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

U.S. Senator

Vote for 1

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Chris Chaffee Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Chris Van Hollen Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Scottie Griffin (Write In) Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Andrew J. Wildman (Write In) Unaffiliated NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

Representative in Congress

District 5

Vote for 1

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Chris Palombi Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Steny Hoyer Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

State Senator

District 29

Vote for 1

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Jack Bailey Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

House of Delegates

District 29A

Vote for 1

(0 of 15 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Matt Morgan Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

District 29B

Vote for 1

(0 of 11 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Deb Rey Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Brian Crosby Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

District 29C

Vote for 1

(0 of 12 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Todd B. Morgan Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Bill Bates Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

County Commissioner President

Vote for 1

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Randy Guy Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Natalie Weech Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Ronald E. Verbos (Write In) Unaffiliated NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

County Commissioner

District 1

Vote for 1

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Eric Scott Colvin Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Sheila A. Milburn Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

District 2

Vote for 1

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Michael L. Hewitt Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Brandon E. Russell Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

District 3

Vote for 1

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Mike Alderson, Jr. Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

District 4

Vote for 1

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Scott R. Ostrow Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Steve W. Tuttle Democratic NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

Judge of the Circuit Court

Circuit 7

Vote for 1

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

Name Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Michael J. Stamm NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

Judge, Court of Special Appeals At Large

Stuart R. Berger

Vote Yes or No

(For continuance in office)

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

Stuart R. Berger Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Yes NR NR NR NR NR NR No NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

Terrence M. R. Zic

Vote Yes or No

(For continuance in office)

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

Terrence M. R. Zic Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Yes NR NR NR NR NR NR No NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

Judge, Court of Special Appeals

Circuit 5

Laura S. Ripken

Vote Yes or No

(For continuance in office)

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

Laura S. Ripken Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Yes NR NR NR NR NR NR No NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

Treasurer

Vote for 1

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Christy Kelly Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

State’s Attorney

Vote for 1

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Jaymi Sterling Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Vote for 1

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Debbie Mills Burch Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

Register of Wills

Vote for 1

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Phyllis A. Superior Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

Judge of the Orphans’ Court

Vote for up to 3

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Albert “Allie” Babcock Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Bill Mattingly Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Michael R. White Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

Sheriff

Vote for 1

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Steve A. Hall Republican NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

Board of Education

District 1

Vote for 1

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

Name Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot Provisional Total Percentage Dorothy Andrews NR NR NR NR NR NR Marsha L. Williams NR NR NR NR NR NR Other Write-Ins NR NR NR NR NR NR Totals NR NR NR NR NR NR

District 3

Vote for 1

(0 of 38 election day precincts reported)

